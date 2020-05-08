The biggest challenge Australia faces on the road out of the COVID-19 pandemic

Compared to many places, Australia is doing remarkably well in the fight against coronavirus.

There have been fewer than 100 deaths from COVID-19 here, compared to more than 7000 in Germany, almost 30,000 in Italy, and a staggering 76,000 in the US.

But federal deputy chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly says the battle is far from over.

“We’re in a very good place right now, very, very few cases right around Australia. Keeping it like that will be tricky as we open up,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Professor Kelly said returning to international travel without a huge spike in cases in Australia will be the toughest hurdle to overcome, and it’s likely “a long way off”.

“The big trick is going to be when and if we might open our borders at some point,” he said.

“Without a vaccine we’re in this for the long haul, and it’s going to be a balancing act the whole way through.”

