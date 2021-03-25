The bizarre footy rule that could stop netballers from a regional Victorian town playing this year

A nonsensical football rule could see more than 40 netballers in regional Victoria miss out on their chance to play this season.

Campbells Creek Football Netball Club has been told their netball teams and junior football team cannot partake in the 2021 season because they cannot field a senior mens’s football team.

Senior netballer May Pratt says the community is stumped.

“We’ve got junior netballers, senior netballers, junior footballers and reserve football,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s great that they’re linked but to be completely reliant on one another, I don’t know why.”

Even if the team is given permission to participate without a senior men’s football team, league rules stipulate that they must pay a $2500 fine for not having the team.

“We’d have to pay thousands of dollars for teams we didn’t enter,” she said.

“We have set up a GoFundMe, we’ve contacted whoever will listen to try and help us.”

