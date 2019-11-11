The Block winners reveal how they snagged the biggest buyer

Fresh off their $730,000 pay day The Block winners Tess and Luke joined Denis Walter in studio.

The Cairns couple revealed why their buyer was willing to pay a massive $630,000 over reserve for their renovated house.

Tess says it’s all about attracting the emotional buyer.

“We were really lucky, we had the emotional buyer, we had two of them,” she said.

“When they arrived before the auction, apparently their daughters were walking around the house picking out their rooms so they’d already fallen in love and that’s what you need.”

Tess and Luke’s St Kilda house attracted the biggest bid at $3.620 million.

“An emotional buyer, there is no limit,” Tess said.

“An investor, they crunch numbers.”

