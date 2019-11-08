The Block’s Scott Cam reveals why he doesn’t mind contestant Jesse’s overconfidence

Block host Scott Cam has had several on-screen run-ins with strong-headed contestant, Jesse Raeburn.

But, he doesn’t mind the real estate agent’s overconfidence.

“He is overconfident,” Scott told 3AW’s Denis Walter.

“He does talk himself up, but I don’t mind that.

“I don’t mind because he’s a worker, he works hard.

“We’ve had a few run-ins, no doubt about that, but I don’t mind a bloke that puts his head down and really works hard, so good luck to him.”

Scott Cam also denied rumours that The Block will renovate Sorrento’s Continental Hotel next year.

“No, we haven’t got any plans,” he said.

“I don’t know how that got out.”

Image: (Scott) Bradley Kanaris / Stringer