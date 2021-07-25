3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The bold push for a satellite city in Melbourne’s west

32 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The bold push for a satellite city in Melbourne’s west

There’s another push to create a satellite city to the west of Melbourne as the population in Werribee and Wyndham booms.

The population in the area has already overtaken Geelong and is expected to exceed Canberra’s population in coming decades.

Chair of the West of Melbourne Economic Development Alliance, Professor Peter Dawkins, says a satellite city in Werribee would be “very strategic”, but it’ll need government support.

“Thankfully, government has started investing in improved services in the region but we just need to accelerate that,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think all the settings are right. It will need a kick along from government — federal and state — and then it will need industry, university, hospital and so on to all collect around this vision for the future.”

Professor Dawkins says bringing jobs to the area is critical.

“We need jobs closer to the people and that’s the fundamental issue,” he said.

“At the moment … 60 per cent of people from Wyndham commute out of the region for work and this really is bad for life satisfaction. It makes it a sort of life where you spend far too much time on rail and road.”

The plan is the second major push for a redevelopment in Werribee. A private consortium’s plan for a $31 billion education city in the area was rejected by the state government early last year.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the push to create a satellite city in Werribee

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332