The buzzing suburbs that are thriving post-lockdown

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Victorians to stay close to home, some parts of Melbourne have returned stronger than ever.

While forced to remain within five kilometres of home, Victorians grew used to utilising their closest shops and services.

In many busy inner-suburbs, residents discovered they didn’t need to visit the city and are reluctant to shift their focus back to the CBD.

Senior research fellow in urban planning at RMIT University, Lucy Gunn, says Northcote, St Kilda, Brunswick and Fitzroy are thriving.

“They tend to have more public transport,” she told Ross and Russel.

“They tend to have smaller block sizes and much better … street connectivity.

“You can walk everywhere and you do have lots of shops and services.”

Press PLAY below for more.

News
