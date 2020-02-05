The car brands favoured by the worst drivers

Male BMW, Audi and Mercedes Benz drivers are the worst drivers on the roads, according to a new study.

Jan-Erik Lönnqvist from the University of Helsinki’s Swedish School of Social Science led the study, which surveyed more than 2000 drivers in Finland.

He said the drivers have unfavourable personality traits which appear to influence their car purchasing choices.

“My results suggest that these people who buy these cars, they are, from the get go, initially already more disagreeable than people who do not drive these cars,” Mr Lönnqvist told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

But the results only hold true for men.

“If you are a woman there was no association,” Mr Lönnqvist said.

Image: NurPhoto / Getty