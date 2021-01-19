‘The car is being made public enemy number one’: Dee Dee slams plan for new pedestrian zone

Dee Dee Dunleavy has slammed the City of Melbourne’s plan to re-purpose a lane in the CBD into a pedestrian zone.

Under the plan, a pedestrian park roughly the size of a basketball court will be created on the east side of Elizabeth Street, close to the Flinders Street intersection, to beautify the area and improve safety.

It will create an extra 400 square metres of space for pedestrians, but means motorists will no longer be able to drive south along Elizabeth Street towards Flinders Street Station, after Flinders Lane.

“I’ve got news for the City of Melbourne — those pedestrians don’t exist, and I don’t think they’re going to,” the 3AW Afternoons host said.

“What I object to is the fact that again we are losing somewhere where cars can go in the city.

“If you’re doing your shopping, no wonder people are choosing Chadstone or Southland where you can take your car, fill your boot with parcels, instead of having to struggle with them on public transport.

“Why are cars not wanted in the city?”

Image (background): Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images