The case for and against the Olympics going ahead

A four-time Olympian says those who don’t want the Tokyo games to go ahead should put themselves in the “shoes” of the athletes.

Marathon champ Steve Moneghetti told Neil Mitchell it was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“They’ve trained their whole life to have this opportunity,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“For most people, it will be once in their lifetime that they get to go to the Olympic games.”

But veteran sports reporter Tony Jones doesn’t agree.

“I understand that, but these are unusual circumstances,” the 9 News sports anchor told Neil Mitchell.

TJ said he “felt” for Japan, with “thousands upon thousands” of athletes and officials entering a country that’s not fully vaccinated.

“You’ve already got cases within the (Olympic) village and multiple numbers of close contacts of positive cases,” he said.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen.

“It’s all very well for the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and their gravy train to roll into town and roll out again, but what’s Japan going to be left with at the end of this?”

TJ admits he’ll be “glued” to the games once they start.

“But do I think they should be going ahead? No,” he said.

