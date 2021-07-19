3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The case for and against the Olympics going ahead

10 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The case for and against the Olympics going ahead

A four-time Olympian says those who don’t want the Tokyo games to go ahead should put themselves in the “shoes” of the athletes.

Marathon champ Steve Moneghetti told Neil Mitchell it was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“They’ve trained their whole life to have this opportunity,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“For most people, it will be once in their lifetime that they get to go to the Olympic games.”

But veteran sports reporter Tony Jones doesn’t agree.

“I understand that, but these are unusual circumstances,” the 9 News sports anchor told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear the case for the games going ahead

TJ said he “felt” for Japan, with “thousands upon thousands” of athletes and officials entering a country that’s not fully vaccinated.

“You’ve already got cases within the (Olympic) village and multiple numbers of close contacts of positive cases,” he said.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen.

“It’s all very well for the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and their gravy train to roll into town and roll out again, but what’s Japan going to be left with at the end of this?”

TJ admits he’ll be “glued” to the games once they start.

“But do I think they should be going ahead? No,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear TJ make his case

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332