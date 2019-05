A speed camera at the intersection of King and La Trobe Streets in the CBD is reeling in $30,000 a day.

It’s a 40km/h zone and it’s nabbing 123 drivers a day on average.

New speed camera figures have been uploaded by the Department of Justice.

The top three cameras are all making $2 million every three months.

