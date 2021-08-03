The Census question Neil Mitchell isn’t sure everyone will be willing to answer

Australia’s 2021 Census will be held on August 10, with households across the country invited to fill in the survey now if they know where they’ll be on Census night.

This year, there’s a compulsory question about long-term health conditions.

Census executive director and Australian Bureau of Statistics national spokesperson, Andrew Henderson, says he doesn’t think Australians will have a problem disclosing their health conditions.

“When we do our national health surveys, mental health surveys, people want to tell us about health conditions because they realise how important it is to get services,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’ve got a good national view of health and health conditions at a state level view but we don’t have a community level view.

“Health service providers in particular are telling us more and more that health services need to be very localised and specialised to the communities where they’re delivered.”

But Neil Mitchell isn’t so sure people will be willing to give up that personal information.

“It’s a pretty big step,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Australians who don’t complete the Census can be fined $222 per day.

Image (background): Australian Bureau of Statistics