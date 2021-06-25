The ‘challenge’ of keeping solar power economically attractive for consumers
Solar Victoria says houses with solar energy are saving an average of $1073 a year, but the minimum feed-in tariff is set to drop.
Tom Elliott wonders whether the program been a victim of its own success.
He spoke about solar power with Tony Wood, Director of the Energy Program at the Grattan Institute, on Friday.
“The economics are changing a lot,” he said.
Picture by Getty iStock