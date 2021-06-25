3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘challenge’ of keeping solar..

The ‘challenge’ of keeping solar power economically attractive for consumers

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for The ‘challenge’ of keeping solar power economically attractive for consumers

Solar Victoria says houses with solar energy are saving an average of $1073 a year, but the minimum feed-in tariff is set to drop.

Tom Elliott wonders whether the program been a victim of its own success.

He spoke about solar power with Tony Wood, Director of the Energy Program at the Grattan Institute, on Friday.

“The economics are changing a lot,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear their discussion

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332