The change a music pioneer hopes will help the entertainment industry bounce back

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The change a music pioneer hopes will help the entertainment industry bounce back

Australian music pioneer Michael Chugg is calling for vaccine passports to be introduced immediately to save the ailing entertainment industry.

While Victoria’s restrictions have been eased, a ban on large crowds means live music, theatre and other entertainment will remain paused for at least another fortnight.

Mr Chugg, who founded Chugg Entertainment, says he thinks vaccine passports have “got to happen” but they won’t be much help until vaccines are more readily available in Australia.

“They’re doing it in France in restaurants and bars and stuff so I assume that means concerts as well, and its been discussed everywhere,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear what Mr Chugg wants to see happen

