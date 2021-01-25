The change that’s convinced Neil Mitchell that Australia Day is ‘dying’

Neil Mitchell has noticed a change and it’s led him to believe Australia Day is “on the way out”.

He says corporate support for the day has dwindled to an all-time low.

“The corporate world has sniffed the wind and decided it doesn’t like what it smells,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Compare it to Halloween … Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Christmas, the grand final, the spring racing, all of them huge marketing tools every year.

“Money talks more than national pride.

“I think we’re becoming embarrassed by Australia Day.

“I’m not just talking about the date, I’m talking about the day.

“I don’t think shifting the day will help. I think the opponents will see wherever it is as a symbol of white oppression.

“Australia Day could be finished because when the corporate world backs off it is a bad sign.”

Press PLAY below for more from Neil Mitchell.

Associate Professor of Marketing at RMIT, Con Stavros, says there’s no doubt brands have backed away from Australia Day.

“All major brands these days, for better or worse, are just incredibly shy about getting involved in anything that they think is controversial, largely because of social media,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“When it becomes a topic there they’ve got to respond. It’s really hard for them to hide.”

Press PLAY below to listen to Con Stavros on 3AW Mornings.