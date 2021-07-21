The change to the Special Operations Group that’s caused Sly ‘great sadness’

The Victoria Police Special Operations group has made a change that brings John “Sly” Silvester “no joy”.

Sly says it’s “a reassuring sight at any sort of event where there’s armed offenders, when you see those men in black arrive”.

But that’s about to change.

“There has been a fashion revamp at the Special Operations Group,” Sly explained.

“Frankly, they look more like they’ll be drinking shots at a ski lodge rather than taking shots at terrorists.”

