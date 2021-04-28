The changes coming to Australia’s national school curriculum

Australia’s national curriculum will be scaled back by about 20 per cent amid concerns it’s too overcrowded.

From next year, the syllabus will be simplified in a bid to ensure kids have a solid grasp on foundational numeracy and literacy.

CEO of the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority, David de Carvalho, says the changes will ensure kids can apply their learning to real life situations.

“One of the things we’re trying to do for teachers is to declutter the curriculum,” he told Ross and Russel.

“What we’re trying to do through the curriculum is strengthen particularly our maths to make sure students not only know their timetables and formulas, but they know how to use them and apply them to solve problems in the real world,” he said.

There will also be a greater focus on Aboriginal Australian history.

“In these proposed revisions we are strengthening the focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander stories and cultures,” Mr de Carvalho said.

