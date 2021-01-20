‘The circus is going to continue’: Why a former Bush advisor thinks US ‘drama’ won’t end with Biden

A Republican strategist who worked for President George W Bush and was campaign advisor for John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, says he fears Joe Biden’s election will not mean the end of political drama in the US.

Mark McKinnon, who now produces political documentary series, The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, told Ross and Russel he thinks Joe Biden is the only Democrat who could’ve won the election.

“I’m not sure any other Democrat would have won this election. It was incredibly close, as you know, but Biden has the history, has the experience and he’s seen as a healer, which is really what this country needs right now,” he said.

“I think if anybody in this country, in a leadership position, can bring the country together and help move us forward, it’s Joe Biden.”

But Mr McKinnon fears President Biden’s election will not end the political circus in the US.

“I suspect that maybe the drama is not going to dissipate,” he said.

“Donald Trump is going to be a president in exile in his view … he’s going to be in Joe Biden’s face, I fear, every day.

“I think the circus is going to continue.”

