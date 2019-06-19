The City of Greater Geelong wants to change the name of a street amid concerns it could be offensive

A Point Lonsdale street is set to have its name changed, with residents worried it could be mispronounced.

Chiton Way, a small street just off the Bellarine Highway, is correctly pronounced “Kite-on” Way.

However, Acting Mayor for the City of Greater Geelong Peter Murrihy admits others may have a different take on how it is pronounced.

Murrihy says the street will likely be renamed Casablanca Way, after a shipwreck in the Bass Strait.

He believes residents and the developer “think it’s time for a change”.

The Acting Mayor says the public can weigh in on what they think the name should be, with public consultation open until July 15.

The name will then be approved by the council and the government department, Geographic Names Victoria.

“They must have agreed on Chiton Way at some point”, Tom added.

