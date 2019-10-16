The climate change rant from Lewis Hamilton that left Tom Elliott stunned

Tom Elliott says he “almost fell off” his chair when he saw Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton “lecturing” his fans about climate change on social media.

Hamilton, who is on the cusp of sealing a sixth F1 championship, told his followers he felt like “giving up” because nobody cared about the earth.

Hamilton, who recently became vegan, said human extinction is becoming “more and more likely as we overuse our resources”.

“I almost fell off my chair when I read this,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW Drive.

“What does this bloke do for a living!?

“He flies around the world in a private jet.

“He gets paid millions and millions of dollars to drive a Formula 1 car around different racetracks.

“That car would be getting something like 60 litres per 100 kilometres.

“He has a collection of fast cars himself, all of which are not known for their fuel economy.

“Quite honestly…

“He is personally responsible for burning more litres of fuel than just about any other individual on the planet and he lectures the rest of us on climate change.

“It is unbelievable.

“It is a classic case of do what I say, not what I do.”

