The coastal town experiencing Victoria’s fastest regional property price hike
Interest in beachside property within commuting distance has skyrocketed during COVID-19.
Realestate.com.au‘s Regional Australia Report reveals house prices in beachfront suburbs have surged.
Barwon Heads has seen Victoria’s greatest regional price growth in recent years, with prices soaring by 624 per cent from 2000 to 2020.
In 2000, the median house price in the town was $145,000. Today it’s $1,050,000.
Indented Head and Kyneton were the regional Victorian suburbs with the second and third highest growth from 2000 to 2020.
Press PLAY below to hear the Oracle of Barwon Heads explaining why his town is so popular.