The comment from a nine-year-old Richmond girl that left Neil Mitchell ‘shaken’

A nine-year-old girl has described what it’s like to be sent into lockdown at school because of drug users at the neighbouring Richmond drug injecting room.

In a powerful interview, nine-year-old Tilly said life at Richmond West Primary School is “kind of scary”.

“They just say stay in your classrooms, they say the school is all safe and locked up,” she said.

Neil Mitchell asked Tilly what she wants to do when she grows up, and the answer “shook” him.

NEIL MITCHELL: “What are you going to do when you grow up, Tilly?” NINE-YEAR-OLD TILLY: “I’m probably going to move somewhere else where there’s not these sorts of people.”

Tilly’s mother, Casey, said the school is “brilliant”, but she is increasingly worried about behaviour at the injecting room next door.

“Most parents in the area do a pretty good job of sheltering their kids. We’re inner-city parents ands this area has been like this for a while, but I think they definitely know more than they should,” she said.

“We worry every time there’s an incident that it is affecting them, or that there will be a really bad one that they do so.

“I am scared that there will be another incident where the kids actually see this.”

