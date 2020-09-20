The comment that proves the ‘mindless stupidity’ of COVID-19 protesters

Neil Mitchell says a comment from the group who organised the anti-lockdown protest at Chadstone at the weekend proves just how stupid some demonstrators are.

The Australian published part of a media release from the group, which calls itself Guardian Angel, claiming the protest was a success.

“Victoria Police spent many hundreds of thousands of dollars on the Public Order Response Team today. We consider it their fine for opposing our freedom,” the quote reads.

“You idiots,” Neil Mitchell said.

“If it cost the police $100,000, whose money do you think it is?

“It’s our tax money, even some of your tax money.

“You fined yourself! Do you understand that?”

Image (background): Darrian Traynor / Getty