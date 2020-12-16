3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘concerning’ findings unearthed by..

The ‘concerning’ findings unearthed by a damning investigation into school banking

4 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for The ‘concerning’ findings unearthed by a damning investigation into school banking

A damning report has revealed banks have paid schools millions to implement their banking programs.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) yesterday released the findings of its two-year review into school banking programs.

In the financial year to June 2018, banks paid almost $2.5 million to schools which offered their banking programs.

Consumer Action Law Centre CEO, Gerard Brody, says the findings are “concerning”.

“The report discloses that a number of institutions, particularly the larger school banking provider — the Commonwealth Bank — pays schools for implementing school banking programs and this incentivises schools to encourage greater participation in the program,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

The ASIC report found banks made “unsubstantiated” claims that their banking programs led to an increased understanding of money and savings.

“Of course we want to have financial literacy in schools,” Mr Brody said.

“But what we don’t … want is for that education to be provided by the big banks, or for them to have a say in how that education is provided, because it does raise questions about conflict of interest.

“Young people, in particular, are probably more vulnerable to marketing tactics.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332