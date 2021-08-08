The concerning number of Victorians failing to get tested when they have COVID symptoms

There are concerns many Victorians with COVID-19 symptoms aren’t getting tested.

New research from the Burnet Institute reveals that when there isn’t much COVID-19 around only about one-in-six people showing symptoms get tested.

During outbreaks, about one-in-three people with symptoms get a test.

Deputy director of the Burnet Institute, Professor Margaret Hellard, says most people want to do the right thing, but there are several barriers reducing the likelihood people will get tested.

“I think it’s super important that we really think about why someone might not get a test,” she told Ross and Russel.

“You might not get a test because if you take off time to get a test and it takes you three to four hours. How do you get three to four hours in your day?

“Making it easy for people to get a test is really important.”

Professor Hellard also called for advertisements telling people with cold and flu symptoms to take medication to be temporarily pulled from TV, and the introduction of rapid tests to boost the number of people getting tested.

