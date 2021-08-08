3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The concerning number of Victorians..

The concerning number of Victorians failing to get tested when they have COVID symptoms

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The concerning number of Victorians failing to get tested when they have COVID symptoms

There are concerns many Victorians with COVID-19 symptoms aren’t getting tested.

New research from the Burnet Institute reveals that when there isn’t much COVID-19 around only about one-in-six people showing symptoms get tested.

During outbreaks, about one-in-three people with symptoms get a test.

Deputy director of the Burnet Institute, Professor Margaret Hellard, says most people want to do the right thing, but there are several barriers reducing the likelihood people will get tested.

“I think it’s super important that we really think about why someone might not get a test,” she told Ross and Russel.

“You might not get a test because if you take off time to get a test and it takes you three to four hours. How do you get three to four hours in your day?

“Making it easy for people to get a test is really important.”

Professor Hellard also called for advertisements telling people with cold and flu symptoms to take medication to be temporarily pulled from TV, and the introduction of rapid tests to boost the number of people getting tested.

Press PLAY below to hear more about why Victorians aren’t getting tested when they have symptoms

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332