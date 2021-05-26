3AW
The concerning way a cafe owner found out his businesses was a tier one exposure site

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The concerning way a cafe owner found out his businesses was a tier one exposure site

The owner of a Port Melbourne cafe received a rude shock when a customer informed him that his business was a tier one exposure site.

Charlie Nasr’s cafe, Port Park Cafe, was open for more than an hour before he found out a person with COVID-19 had visited the venue.

The positive person visited on Monday, May 24 between 12.30pm and 1pm.

“A customer said ‘You’re listed as one of the exposure sites’,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Nasr says it wasn’t until 8am that he received communication from a health official.

“I got a phone call from a lady from the South East Public Health Unit for Monash Health and that was at about 8am … advising me that I’m an exposure site,” he said.

The cafe owner had already closed his business, but not before serving customers.

“We were open and we were an exposure site but we had no idea that we were. That’s where we were a bit upset,” he said.

“I’ve had customers calling up all day panicking because I served them this morning.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how communication to Mr Nasr was bungled

Image: Google Maps

