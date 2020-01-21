The controversial KFC ad slammed for being ‘disrespectful’ to women

KFC is under fire over a “disrespectful” television advertisement which has been accused of objectifying women and fuelling sexist stereotypes.

In the 15-second ad a young woman checks her reflection in the window of a car.

While she adjusts her low-cut top, the window opens to reveal two young boys staring open-mouthed, and their unimpressed mother looking on.

Collective Shout, a grassroots movement which fights against the objectification of women, has condemned the television ad for reinforcing sexist stereotypes and grooming young boys to behave in a sexist manner.

KFC has apologised for causing offence, but Collective Shout campaign manager, Melinda Liszewski, said the apology is not good enough.

“It’s apologising for other people’s feelings rather than the negative stereotypes that they’ve built into their ad,” she told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

Ms Liszewski said the ad disrespects women and fuels untrue stereotypes about boys.

“This is normalising this idea that ogling a woman and disrespecting her to her face is just a natural outcome if given the opportunity,” she said.

“The ad agency have created a scenario where they’re objectifying the woman and they’re trying to dress it up as an accident with this narrative.

“It’s a stereotype which is being imposed on boys by adults.”

KFC has not confirmed whether it will stop using the ad on television or online.

Press PLAY below to watch the controversial ad.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s interview with Collective Shout.