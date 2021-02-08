The ‘conundrums’ that will arise with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine certificates

The boss of Australia’s peak industry group says vaccination certificates for people who have received the COVID-19 jab will lead to “a lot of uncertainty and a lot of debate”.

Chief executive of the Australian Industry Group, Innes Willox, says while vaccination won’t be mandatory, it could become very difficult for people to go to work, cross borders or even visit restaurants if they don’t get the jab.

“Workplaces have an obligation … to provide healthy and safe workplaces for their workers, so it’s going to lead to a lot of conundrums,” he told Tom Elliott.

“Can that be mandated for some parts of the economy? Aged care, hospital workers, nurses and the like? You’d think so but we don’t yet know so.

“There’s going to be a lot of uncertainty and a lot of debate here around what businesses can enforce.”

Mr Willox said there are sure to be legal disputes over vaccination.

“It’s just going to be a bit of a hornets’ nest and it’s going to get tested, one way or the other, in the courts, for sure,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.