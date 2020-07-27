The council plan a trader says would be ‘the final nail in the coffin’ for Chapel Street

Stonnington Council is considering a proposal to remove street parking on Chapel Street, in a move one trader says could be “the final nail in the coffin” for the once bustling shopping strip.

Under the draft plan, street parking would be removed between Toorak Road and Greville Street make way for a separated cycling lane.

Owner of the Lucky Penny Cafe, Matt Lanigan, said he hasn’t been consulted about the plan, which he is certain would be “detrimental” to his business.

“There’s been no consultation with any of the traders,” he told Tom Elliott.

“I had a chat to them after last Monday’s council meeting and the common theme was no one was aware of this strategy.”

Mr Lanigan says if the plan goes ahead it may be “the final nail in the coffin” for the street.

“There will be many businesses shutting their doors,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.