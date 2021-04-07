3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Singapore’s national carrier pushes..

Singapore’s national carrier pushes for travel bubble with Australia

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Singapore’s national carrier pushes for travel bubble with Australia

With Australia approving a quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand from later this month, other countries are signalling their interest in facilitating free travel with Australia.

Singapore’s national airline — Singapore Airlines — has indicated it’s keen for the country to become the next destination involved in a travel bubble with Australia.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged the city-state is likely to be one of the next destinations Australians can travel freely to.

“We have looked at places like Singapore and Japan and South Korea and countries like this, but at this stage we are not in a position to move forward on any of those,” he said.

Founder and managing editor of Get Lost travel magazine, Justin Jamieson, says he’s thrilled travel is returning.

“It’s the start, I think that’s the most exciting part about it,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“People are realising we might actually be getting away this year.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332