Singapore’s national carrier pushes for travel bubble with Australia

With Australia approving a quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand from later this month, other countries are signalling their interest in facilitating free travel with Australia.

Singapore’s national airline — Singapore Airlines — has indicated it’s keen for the country to become the next destination involved in a travel bubble with Australia.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged the city-state is likely to be one of the next destinations Australians can travel freely to.

“We have looked at places like Singapore and Japan and South Korea and countries like this, but at this stage we are not in a position to move forward on any of those,” he said.

Founder and managing editor of Get Lost travel magazine, Justin Jamieson, says he’s thrilled travel is returning.

“It’s the start, I think that’s the most exciting part about it,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“People are realising we might actually be getting away this year.”

