3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The country Victorian town that..

The country Victorian town that could be in for a name change

2 hours ago
dee dee dunleavy
Article image for The country Victorian town that could be in for a name change

There’s a push to re-name the town of Sale in Gippsland.

A local resident is behind the idea and told 3AW Afternoons he was sick of being bombarded with bargain buys every time he tries to search online for anything to do with the town.

There are also a couple of other reasons why he thinks a name change should happen.

But the local council says it’s not on the agenda any time soon.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it!

Picture from Google Maps.

dee dee dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332