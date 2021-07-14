The country Victorian town that could be in for a name change

There’s a push to re-name the town of Sale in Gippsland.

A local resident is behind the idea and told 3AW Afternoons he was sick of being bombarded with bargain buys every time he tries to search online for anything to do with the town.

There are also a couple of other reasons why he thinks a name change should happen.

But the local council says it’s not on the agenda any time soon.

Picture from Google Maps.