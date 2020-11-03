The COVID-19 restriction Neil Mitchell thinks may be about to change

As the weather warms up and Melburnians enjoy the city’s relaxed restrictions, Neil Mitchell senses a COVID-19 policy may be about to change.

The 3AW Mornings host says the “stark” inconsistency between protesters being arrested for failing to wear masks yesterday, while thousands of beachgoers gathered without masks just kilometres away, is a problem for the Andrews government.

“Now I’m not suggesting those yobbos … didn’t deserve to be arrested, they did,” he said.

“But the inconsistency is stark.”

Neil Mitchell says mask compliance is slipping, and a rule change would help the state government to get the public back onside.

“The government, no question, is losing support for masks,” he said.

“I think the government will have to refine the policy.

“I think they’ll have to ease it outdoors.

“People will stop listening if the message … books people for not using masks in low-risk situations like the beach and the park.

“The government needs to concentrate on getting support in high-risk situations.”