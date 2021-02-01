The COVID crunch: ACCC chair explains who’s eligible for refunds
The chair of Australia’s consumer watchdog says complaints were up a whopping 500 per cent last year due to COVID-19.
ACCC chair Rod Simms told Neil Mitchell the pandemic had made huge financial impacts on Australians, with many struggling to get refunds on bookings made pre-pandemic.
“It’s just a dreadful situation,” he said.
3AW Mornings has been continually flooded with calls and emails asking for help since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Paul told Neil Mitchell his mother was out of pocket $73,000 for trips planned overseas and been offered credits to use by 2023.
But she’s elderly and no longer wants to travel.
John said he could not get a refund on the $33,000 he spent on a wedding in Hawaii.
Deb has lost $25,000 on a cruise.
Joseph can’t get his money back after cancelling a trip to South Africa.
The list goes on and on.
Mr Simms explained what people should do when looking for a refund, and whether or not they’d be eligible under law.
Picture by Getty iStock