The COVID crunch: ACCC chair explains who’s eligible for refunds

The chair of Australia’s consumer watchdog says complaints were up a whopping 500 per cent last year due to COVID-19.

ACCC chair Rod Simms told Neil Mitchell the pandemic had made huge financial impacts on Australians, with many struggling to get refunds on bookings made pre-pandemic.

“It’s just a dreadful situation,” he said.

3AW Mornings has been continually flooded with calls and emails asking for help since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Paul told Neil Mitchell his mother was out of pocket $73,000 for trips planned overseas and been offered credits to use by 2023.

But she’s elderly and no longer wants to travel.

John said he could not get a refund on the $33,000 he spent on a wedding in Hawaii.

Deb has lost $25,000 on a cruise.

Joseph can’t get his money back after cancelling a trip to South Africa.

The list goes on and on.

Mr Simms explained what people should do when looking for a refund, and whether or not they’d be eligible under law.

