‘The crooks are ahead’: Cabrini breach a warning for Australia

A major data breach at Melbourne’s Cabrini hospital has highlighted that “the crooks are well ahead” in cyberspace, Neil Mitchell has warned.

The malware, thought to have originated in Russia or North Korea, scrambled the medical files of more than 15,000 patients at Cabrini’s heart clinic.

Medical industry IT consultant Paul Power told Neil Mitchell there are 900,000 access points to the My Health Record, which could fall victim to a similar attack.

“Sadly, most medical information, including My Health Record, is prone to being attacked,” he said.

“I’ve repeatedly warned the minister (Greg Hunt) that this is certain to happen, and this comes as no surprise to me at all.”

