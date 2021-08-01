3AW
The crowd rule the GWS chairman wants to see during the next AFL season

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A well-connected NSW businessman says he’ll “have a go” at bending the ears of government figures to support vaccine passports.

Chairman of the GWS Giants and Venues NSW, Tony Shepherd, says “as soon as everybody has had a fair chance to get vaccinated it would be fair to bring it in”.

Mr Shepherd told Neil Mitchell this year’s AFL grand final is likely too soon to look at vaccination as a condition of entry, but he expects it to feature next season.

“I’d be pushing for that. Again, it’s up to the AFL to make that decision, and it’s also up to the Victorian government and health officials,” he said.

“I think, within government … there would be a lot of support for this approach.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

