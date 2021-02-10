3AW
The dangerous effect getting less than six hours sleep has on teens

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
New research from the University of South Australia has revealed the shocking impact a lack of sleep has on teenagers.

The study revealed teenagers who get fewer than six hours sleep per night are twice as likely to engage in risky behaviours, like dangerous driving, taking drugs, drinking alcohol, risky sexual behaviour and other aggressive or harmful activities.

Lack of sleep also increase a teenager’s likelihood of developing depression or anxiety.

Child psychologist, Dr Michael Carr-Gregg, says teenagers need about nine and a half hours of sleep, while adults need about eight.

“The brain needs to restore itself,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We need to consolidate memories, you need to secrete sort of mood-enhancing chemicals.

“If you don’t get enough sleep you’re going to be more irritable, you’re going to be more frustrated, probably a little bit angry and more prone to make unwise choices.”

