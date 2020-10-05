The date of Melbourne next ‘step’ out of lockdown now under cloud

The government and chief health officer admit they’re now unsure whether Melbourne will be able to take the next step out of lockdown on October 19.

That date had been brought forward a week, provided Melbourne stayed on track with its COVID-19 numbers.

Brett Sutton said on Monday it would be “lineball” whether Melbourne met that number.

Tom Elliott said an extension would not be well received.

He said pointed to the fact other states were “getting on with things” even with new cases emerging.

“They are managing the virus at low levels, but otherwise letting people get on with their lives,” he said.

“We cannot stay in lockdown much longer.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive