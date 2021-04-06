3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The day of the week Melburnians are least likely to head into the office

4 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for The day of the week Melburnians are least likely to head into the office

More Melburnians are working from home on Mondays than on any other day of the week, new data has revealed.

City of Melbourne data shows 11 per cent fewer pedestrians in the Flinders Street underpass on Monday mornings, compared to the average weekday.

Workplace performance expert Tony Wilson says it’s not just due to slack workers wanting to extend their weekends.

“A lot of people spend Monday getting ready for their week, so they start planning their week … that gives them a great start on their week to be able to do that without interruption,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Mr Wilson says for some people working from home is more productive.

“People working from home are actually more productive if they have a bad manager,” he said.

His advice for workers trying to get employees back into the office on Mondays: “Put a lot of your collaboration stuff on a Monday … I think that would be one thing to get people in”.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332