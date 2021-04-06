The day of the week Melburnians are least likely to head into the office

More Melburnians are working from home on Mondays than on any other day of the week, new data has revealed.

City of Melbourne data shows 11 per cent fewer pedestrians in the Flinders Street underpass on Monday mornings, compared to the average weekday.

Workplace performance expert Tony Wilson says it’s not just due to slack workers wanting to extend their weekends.

“A lot of people spend Monday getting ready for their week, so they start planning their week … that gives them a great start on their week to be able to do that without interruption,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Mr Wilson says for some people working from home is more productive.

“People working from home are actually more productive if they have a bad manager,” he said.

His advice for workers trying to get employees back into the office on Mondays: “Put a lot of your collaboration stuff on a Monday … I think that would be one thing to get people in”.

