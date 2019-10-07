The debate: Extinction Rebellion in the studio with Neil Mitchell

Climate Change activists this week plan to camp in Carlton Gardens while also blockading major thoroughfares beginning with Flinders Street this afternoon.

Jane Morton from Extinction Rebellion came into the studio to debate Neil Mitchell.

She said the group was “sounding the alarm” because politicians don’t understand what’s at stake.

Neil said he didn’t dispute the right to protest nor the science, but was critical of the protesters’ inability to articulate any specifics about the action they want.

That’s when things became heated.

