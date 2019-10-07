3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The debate: Extinction Rebellion in..

The debate: Extinction Rebellion in the studio with Neil Mitchell

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Climate Change activists this week plan to camp in Carlton Gardens while also blockading major thoroughfares beginning with Flinders Street this afternoon.

Jane Morton from Extinction Rebellion came into the studio to debate Neil Mitchell.

She said the group was “sounding the alarm” because politicians don’t understand what’s at stake.

Neil said he didn’t dispute the right to protest nor the science, but was critical of the protesters’ inability to articulate any specifics about the action they want.

That’s when things became heated.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332