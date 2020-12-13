3AW
  • The demographics driving Victoria’s ‘..

The demographics driving Victoria’s ‘really concerning’ surge in drowning deaths

13 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for The demographics driving Victoria’s ‘really concerning’ surge in drowning deaths

A record number of people have died by drowning in Victoria this financial year.

Since July, 27 people have drowned in Victoria, the highest number recorded in this period in the 20 years records have been kept.

Two demographics are driving the worrying surge — young men from non-English speaking backgrounds with limited water skills, and complacent middle-aged men.

General Manager of Health Promotion and Communication at Life Saving Victoria, Dr Bernadette Matthews, says she’s “really concerned”.

Life Saving Victoria has launched a new awareness campaign urging men aged between 45 and 64 to “know your limits”.

“Swim within your own capabilities,” Dr Matthews told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“As far as our coastal services, we do have increased capability over the summer period, so we’ve been working with the state government and have looked to expand our patrol services.

“Make sure, if you are going down to the beach, check the Beachsafe app and that will tell you which beaches are patrolled … that app also tells you the hazard rating of beaches.”

Press PLAY below for more.

