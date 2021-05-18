The difference between working hard and being a ‘workaholic’

Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a disturbing trend that’s only expected to get worse due to COVID-19.

And the World Health Organisation says Australia is one of the worst regions impacted.

Professor Gary Martin, Workplace Expert & CEO Australian Institute of Management, told Ross and Russel there were differences between working hard and being a ‘workaholic’ with problems.

A few warning signs you’re spending too much time thinking about work…

All you want to do is talk about work, even at social gatherings.

You are glued to your phone outside of work hours in case somebody calls.

You take work to bed.

You wake up in the middle of the night to check emails.

