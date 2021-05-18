3AW
The difference between working hard and being a ‘workaholic’

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The difference between working hard and being a ‘workaholic’

Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a disturbing trend that’s only expected to get worse due to COVID-19.

And the World Health Organisation says Australia is one of the worst regions impacted.

Professor Gary Martin, Workplace Expert & CEO Australian Institute of Management, told Ross and Russel there were differences between working hard and being a ‘workaholic’ with problems.

A few warning signs you’re spending too much time thinking about work…

  • All you want to do is talk about work, even at social gatherings.
  • You are glued to your phone outside of work hours in case somebody calls.
  • You take work to bed.
  • You wake up in the middle of the night to check emails.

