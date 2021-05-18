The difference between working hard and being a ‘workaholic’
Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a disturbing trend that’s only expected to get worse due to COVID-19.
And the World Health Organisation says Australia is one of the worst regions impacted.
Professor Gary Martin, Workplace Expert & CEO Australian Institute of Management, told Ross and Russel there were differences between working hard and being a ‘workaholic’ with problems.
A few warning signs you’re spending too much time thinking about work…
- All you want to do is talk about work, even at social gatherings.
- You are glued to your phone outside of work hours in case somebody calls.
- You take work to bed.
- You wake up in the middle of the night to check emails.
