The ‘disgraceful’ reason Liverpool has lost its UNESCO world heritage status

A historic English city has lost its UNESCO world heritage status.

Liverpool was removed from the list of world heritage site after new construction undermined the attractiveness of its Victorian docks.

Founder of the Liverpool Preservation Trust and specialist on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, Wayne Colquhoun, says he’s “devastated” by the news.

He says what’s happened to his city is “disgraceful”.

“We’ve got something wrong. We’ve done it wrong. We’ve built too many tenements, we’ve built too many apartments, we haven’t respected our heritage,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Liverpool is a mercantile and maritime world heritage site for the way it was the first dock system in the world.

“If you’re going to fill docks in you’re not going to do your world heritage site any good.”

Liverpool was put on the UNESCO “at risk” register in 2011, but still construction didn’t stop.

“I’m devastated. It’s disgraceful,” ,” Mr Colquhoun said.

“This is a big knock for the city today.”

