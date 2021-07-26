3AW
The ‘disingenuous’ comment from Daniel Andrews that’s frustrated Tom Elliott

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says Daniel Andrews was being disingenuous when he said he didn’t know the motive of a large chunk of protesters in Melbourne on Saturday.

Tom Elliott stressed the protest should not have gone ahead and could only have the opposite effect of what protesters intended.

But he hit out at the Premier for saying he didn’t know what “half of them” were protesting about.

“If you genuinely don’t know, you’re being stupid, and if you do know and won’t say, then you’re being disingenuous,” Tom Elliott said on Monday.

“It’s one of the two.

“It is obvious why people are protesting.

“Again, it is illegal to protest at the moment and I do not support that, but I understand why people are upset.”

He said many Victorians were frustrated by the “lack of plan” from government and the constant going in and out of lockdown.

“We cannot keep going on like this,” Tom Elliott said.

