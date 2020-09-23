The draft memo that has Neil Mitchell seriously concerned ahead of the fire season

A draft memo from Fire Rescue Victoria Deputy Commissioner Gavin Freeman’s office, published by The Weekly Times, has Neil Mitchell seriously concerned.

It claims Fire Rescue Victoria has “no capacity to adequately respond to our bushfire risk within the FRV primary areas or adjoining CFA Districts in the regional locations” with the bushfire season on Victoria’s doorstep.

The current time frames are said to be “too tight” to get the right tankers and training.

So the plan is to loan tankers from the CFA, removing them from Wodonga, Wangaratta, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Ballarat and several other towns.

“I honestly can’t believe it. It looks too bizarre, too risky, to be true,” Neil Mitchell said.

It’s been condemned by the state opposition.

“Let’s remember, the government said this new fire service – Fire Rescue Victoria – would strengthen and improve firefighting across the state,” Nick Wakeling, the shadow minister for emergency services, told Neil Mitchell.

“If anything, it’s made it worse.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings