3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘drongos and dingbats’ set..

The ‘drongos and dingbats’ set to make feral pig numbers EXPLODE

51 mins ago
Ross and John

Feral pig numbers in south-west Victoria are tipped to explode.

Victorian Farmers Federation President David Jochinke told 3AW Breakfast the solution could lie with legal hunters.

But rogue hunters are mostly to blame.

“Unfortunately we’ve got some real drongos and dingbats that have actually been bringing them down and releasing them into the parks.

“They want to hunt them or track them down closer to their home.”

Click PLAY to hear more 

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332