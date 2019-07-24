The ‘drongos and dingbats’ set to make feral pig numbers EXPLODE

Feral pig numbers in south-west Victoria are tipped to explode.

Victorian Farmers Federation President David Jochinke told 3AW Breakfast the solution could lie with legal hunters.

But rogue hunters are mostly to blame.

“Unfortunately we’ve got some real drongos and dingbats that have actually been bringing them down and releasing them into the parks.

“They want to hunt them or track them down closer to their home.”

