3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The economic cost of workplace..

The economic cost of workplace loneliness

6 hours ago
3AW Breakfast

Lonely workers are costing the economy millions of dollars in lost productivity.

A new study has found 40 per cent of Australian workers feel unwanted in the workplace, due to job disconnection and negative relationships with colleagues.

Workplace expert Vanessa Bennett said many workplaces don’t consider employee relationships with each other often enough.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily get on with their coworkers,” she told 3AW’s Kate and Quarters.

“Sometimes people have jobs where they work autonomously.

“Depending on the person, some people need more human interaction than what their role may deliver.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332