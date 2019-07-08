The economic cost of workplace loneliness

Lonely workers are costing the economy millions of dollars in lost productivity.

A new study has found 40 per cent of Australian workers feel unwanted in the workplace, due to job disconnection and negative relationships with colleagues.

Workplace expert Vanessa Bennett said many workplaces don’t consider employee relationships with each other often enough.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily get on with their coworkers,” she told 3AW’s Kate and Quarters.

“Sometimes people have jobs where they work autonomously.

“Depending on the person, some people need more human interaction than what their role may deliver.”

