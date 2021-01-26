The effect an afternoon nap has on memory and mental agility

A ‘nanna nap’ could be the key to a better memory, improved language skills and higher awareness.

A new study, published in General Psychiatry, has found a regular afternoon nap improves mental agility in those over 60.

Specialist sleep physician from Melbourne Sleep Disorder Centre, David Cunnington, says he’s not surprised by the finding.

“It can improve memory and cognition, and improve how we feel through the rest of the day,” he told Ross and Russel.

Dr Cunnington says a nap at any time of day is fine for those who have no problem falling asleep at night, but if you struggle to drift off, you should take more care.

“People who have trouble sleeping at night, that’s the only group that’s got to be careful about napping,” he said.

“Otherwise, for the majority of people, they’re a bit under-slept so any opportunity for catching up on sleep is really a good opportunity.”

Press PLAY below for more.