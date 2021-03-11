The eight types of intelligence: Where do you score highest?
Harvard psychologist Howard Gardner says there are eight types of intelligence, and everyone has a unique combination of the eight.
How high you score in one category doesn’t necessarily influence how high or low you score in others.
Innovation science expert, Dr Kumar Mehta, says paying attention to which types of intelligence you score highest in is key to success.
“If you want to become exceptional in whatever field it may be, you’ve got to start in an area of strength,” he told Ross and Russel.
Which one are you strongest in?
THE EIGHT TYPES OF INTELLIGENCE
SPACIAL INTELLIGENCE
Strengths: Visual and spacial judgement
Characteristics: Draws for fun, good at puzzles, recognises patterns, interprets visuals well
LOGICAL-MATHEMATICAL SKILLS
Strengths: Analysing problems, mathematical operations
Characteristics: Fast problem-solver, understands complex computations, likes thinking about abstract ideas
BODILY-KINESTHETIC INTELLIGENCE
Strengths: Physical movement, motor control
Characteristics: Skilled at sport, excellent physical coordination, remembers by doing instead of hearing or seeing.
INTERPERSONAL INTELLIGENCE
Strengths: Understanding and relating to others
Characteristics: Strong emotional intelligence skills, creates healthy repationships, good at solving conflicts
MUSICAL INTELLIGENCE
Strengths: Rhythym and music
Characteristics: Appreciation for music, thinks in sound and patterns, rich understanding of musical structure and notes
INTRAPERSONAL INTELLIGENCE
Strengths: Introspection and self-reflection
Characteristics: Understands one’s own strengths and weaknesses, highly self-aware, sensitive to one’s own feelings
LINGUISTIC INTELLIGENCE
Strengths: Words, language, writing
Characteristics: Enjoys writing and reading, good at public speaking, very persuasive, can explain things well
NATURALISTIC INTELLIGENCE
Strengths: Sees patterns and relationships in nature
Characteristics: Interested in areas like botany, biology and zoology, appreciation for nature, enjoys activities like camping, gardening and hiking