The eight types of intelligence: Where do you score highest?

Harvard psychologist Howard Gardner says there are eight types of intelligence, and everyone has a unique combination of the eight.

How high you score in one category doesn’t necessarily influence how high or low you score in others.

Scroll down to see the eight types of intelligence.

Innovation science expert, Dr Kumar Mehta, says paying attention to which types of intelligence you score highest in is key to success.

“If you want to become exceptional in whatever field it may be, you’ve got to start in an area of strength,” he told Ross and Russel.

Which one are you strongest in?

Press PLAY below for more.

THE EIGHT TYPES OF INTELLIGENCE

SPACIAL INTELLIGENCE

Strengths: Visual and spacial judgement

Characteristics: Draws for fun, good at puzzles, recognises patterns, interprets visuals well

LOGICAL-MATHEMATICAL SKILLS

Strengths: Analysing problems, mathematical operations

Characteristics: Fast problem-solver, understands complex computations, likes thinking about abstract ideas

BODILY-KINESTHETIC INTELLIGENCE

Strengths: Physical movement, motor control

Characteristics: Skilled at sport, excellent physical coordination, remembers by doing instead of hearing or seeing.

INTERPERSONAL INTELLIGENCE

Strengths: Understanding and relating to others

Characteristics: Strong emotional intelligence skills, creates healthy repationships, good at solving conflicts

MUSICAL INTELLIGENCE

Strengths: Rhythym and music

Characteristics: Appreciation for music, thinks in sound and patterns, rich understanding of musical structure and notes

INTRAPERSONAL INTELLIGENCE

Strengths: Introspection and self-reflection

Characteristics: Understands one’s own strengths and weaknesses, highly self-aware, sensitive to one’s own feelings

LINGUISTIC INTELLIGENCE

Strengths: Words, language, writing

Characteristics: Enjoys writing and reading, good at public speaking, very persuasive, can explain things well

NATURALISTIC INTELLIGENCE

Strengths: Sees patterns and relationships in nature

Characteristics: Interested in areas like botany, biology and zoology, appreciation for nature, enjoys activities like camping, gardening and hiking