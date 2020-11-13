3AW
The emerging negative impacts of ‘phubbing’ on society

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
mobile phonestechnology
Article image for The emerging negative impacts of ‘phubbing’ on society

The emerging phenomenon dubbed ‘phubbing’ is becoming even more of an issue after lockdown, experts say. 

It refers to people who glance down and engage with their phones mid-conversation.

Workplace expert and CEO of the Australian Institute of Management Professor Gary Martin said it was an ongoing problem.

“It’s cause for concern right across our homes, and workplaces.

“There’s been quite a bit of research .. one of the studies has revealed it obviously makes conversations less satisfying and damages the phubbers’ mental health because they feel disconnected.

“It also makes the person being phubbed feel excluded and threatens their basic needs.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion

Image: iStock

Dee Dee Dunleavy
AustraliaLifestyleNews
