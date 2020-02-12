The emotional (and important) story behind Dusty the border collie

Neil Mitchell was joined in studio on Wednesday by Carole Doyle and border collie, Dusty.

They’re members of the Young Diggers Dog Squad.

It’s a charity that trains assistance dogs to help combat stress and post-traumatic stress disorder in emergency service workers, first responders and ex-military personnel.

Carole’s father fought in World War Two and developed PTSD.

Her husband, Joe, was conscripted to fight in Vietnam at 20, he came home with PTSD.

So Carole is understandably very invested in the matter.

“If just one person hears my story and I save them from a suicide, then it’s worth it,” she told Neil Mitchell.

The squad has 36 dogs in training at Melton, and 300 across Australia.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it