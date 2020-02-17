The end of Holden: Racing legend flags new plan for V8 Supercars

Motor racing legend Mark Skaife says the axing of the 160-year-old Holden brand creates an uncertain future for the racing industry.

The decision by General Motors to pull out of the country, days after it was flagged on the 3AW Rumour File, means the Holden name is eventually unlikely to be featured in the V8 Supercars series, including the iconic Bathurst.

Mark Skaife told 3AW Breakfast there needs to be a new plan, to ensure other car manufactures don’t follow suit.

“For us, having other car companies involved is crucial,” he said.

“Our new plan, which will come out for 2022, needs to have more manufacturer investment.”

(Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)